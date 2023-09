Meet Trinket on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Trinket is a Chihuahua and Dachshund Mix. She isn’t a fan of playing with other dogs, but she would be perfect for anyone looking to have one pet in the home.

If you think Trinket is the perfect pup for your family, you can adopt her from the Little Rock Animal Village. She is up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed and microchipped before adoption.

For more information on how to adopt her, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.