If you’re looking for an addition to your family, Tori may be the perfect pup for you.

Tori is a Hound and Shepherd mix. She is great around other dogs and is very welcoming once she is comfortable in an environment.

If you think she will be a great addition to your family, she can be adopted from the Little Rock Animal Village. Before adoption, she will be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

To adopt and see more pictures of Tori, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.