Meet Teeny, also known as Little Man, on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Teeny is around four months old. He came into the Little Rock Animal Village about six weeks ago and is currently in a foster home.

How can you not want this cutie?! Check her out on @KARK4News at 6:20 for #hilaryshounds 🐾 @FAV_LR pic.twitter.com/QrrngO2Ix9 — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) July 6, 2023

If Teeny is the perfect pup for your family, you can adopt him for $90. Before leaving the shelter, he will be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt him, contact the Little Rock Animal Village at 501-376-3067 or visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.