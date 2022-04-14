This week’s Hilary’s Hounds features Shaq.

The Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village says this boy is amazing and deserves a good home. He is a big boy and dog friendly, but we do recommend dogs that could handle playing with this bowling ball of love.

He is active and has energy but sits right down when you ask him to. He listens well and he is even potty-trained.

If you want to adopt the best boy, visit Shaq at the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer St. or apply for him online at www.FAVLR.org!