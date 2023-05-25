This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Little Rock Animal Village is Sabrina.

She’s believed to be a Husky-Shepherd-Collie mix and is about a year-and-a-half old.

Sabrina gets along well with other dogs and cats and is very loving with a great personality with a sweet playful energy.

She’s also very inquisitive and curious.

She is a little bit of a shedder but that’s okay. That’s what you’ve got a Swiffer for! That’s what you’ve got a vacuum for!.

We don’t even think she’ll get any bigger than the size she is. She’s a perfect medium and can still fit in your lap easily.

Visit the Little Rock Animal Village website for details on how to adopt her =>

https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/