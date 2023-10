Meet Roscoe on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Roscoe is the perfect lap dog for anyone looking for a small pup. He is around 1 year old and is believed a Chihuahua Dachshund mix.

Roscoe is waiting at the Little Rock Animal Village for his forever family. Before leaving the shelter, he will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt him, visit the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.