A local pup who’s up for adoption is this week’s star of Hilary’s Hounds.

Her name is Rain and she’s a beagle mix you’ll find at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

She’s described as the “perfect family dog.” LRAV says she’s been kid-tested and kid-approved and that she’s sweet and loving.

If you’re looking for a smaller dog for your family, this girl is the one for you.

She does have heartworms, but don’t let that scare you. LRAV is going to provide all the medicine you need to make sure Rain has a long, healthy, and happy life.

#AdoptDontShop #HilarysHounds #Cleartheshelters