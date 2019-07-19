Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Princess!

MAUMELLE, Ark. – This week’s Hilary’s Hounds segment is from Maumelle.

You’ll find Princess at the Maumelle Animal Shelter.

She is a bigger dog, weighing about 50 pounds. She has a short tan soft coat. The shelter believes she is about 3 or 4 years old. She has been fully vetted since being picked up.

Princess is a sweet girl full of love. She is a big fan of giving kisses. She has been at the shelter for quite some time now.

She is great with kids but would prefer to have no other pet siblings! She would love someone who likes the outdoors and has a big backyard so She can run free and have a good time!

If you are interested in meeting Princess or adopting her, call Maumelle Animal Control at (501) 851-6219 or swing on by!