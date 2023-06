If you are in need of a friendly pup, Pepper could be the perfect dog for you.

Pepper is a two-year-old Basset Hound mix who is described as a energetic and playful. She is small enough for families living in apartments.

Pepper is up to date on all vaccinations and will be scheduled for spaying before leaving the Little Rock Animal Village. The adoption fee is $90.

Learn more about her and how you can adopt from the Little Rock Animal Village.