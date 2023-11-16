On this week’s Hilary’s Hounds, we meet Oscar. Oscar is 1-year-old, short, calm and extremely cute.

Due to his short stature and calm demeanor, Oscar makes for the perfect apartment dog.

Oscar can be adopted from the Little Rock Animal Village.

The Animal Village will be closed on Thursday Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving.

Friends of the Animal Village also announced an adoption event happening on Black Friday.

If you are interested in adopting Oscar, visit the shelter in-person or online at FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.