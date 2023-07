The spotlight is on Nola May this week on Hilary’s Hounds.

Nola is a 2-year-old Shar-Pei & Weimaraner mix and she is waiting for a loving family. She is already housebroken, kennel and leash trained.

If you think she is the perfect pup for your family, you can adopt her from the Little Rock Animal Village. Before leaving the shelter, she will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt him, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.