The Little Rock Animal Village really needs our help.

The shelter is over compacity with new dogs pouring in daily and they need your help freeing up some space.

You can do that by taking this big cutie home, Mork.

Mork has been in the shelter for months and Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village said they aren’t sure why because he is a good boy.

He is a medium-sized Labrador Retriever looking for someone to play with.

If you want to adopt Mork, visit the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer Street.