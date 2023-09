Meet Maui on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Maui is a Labrador Retriever and Hound Mix. He is well-trained and knows the terms sit, down and shake.

He is currently waiting at the Little Rock Animal Village for a loving family. On Friday and Saturday, the animal shelter will hold free adoptions. Before leaving the shelter, Maui will be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt him, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.