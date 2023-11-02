It’s time for this week’s Hilary Hounds.

Betsy Robb joined KARK 4 Today from Friends of The Little Rock Animal Village with a new furry friend.

Meet Matilda Bay. She is a Cane Corso around the age of 3-4 years old. She is a laid back, affectionate and friendly pup. She is also great around other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Matilda Bay, stop by the Little Rock Animal Village. Adoption fees are waived until Saturday.

Before leaving the shelter, she will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To see more pictures of her, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.