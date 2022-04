This week’s Hilary’s Hounds features Lulu.

The Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village says this girl is quiet and sweet. She is a medium sized mix who will wait for you to open the door of her kennel. She is also described as gentle and loving.

If you want to adopt the sweetest girl, visit Lulu at the Little Rock Animal Village located at 4500 Kramer St. or apply for her online at www.FAVLR.org!