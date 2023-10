Meet Lillith on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Lillith is Beagle mix and is around 2 years old. She is a friendly pup and is great around other dogs. She would be great pup to have around a family with children.

If you think she will be a great addition to your family, she is waiting for a forever home at the Little Rock Animal Village. Before adoption, she will be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt him, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.