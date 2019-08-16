Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Holly!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Holly.

She’s a three year old Husky mix up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). She is spayed and microchipped. She is heartworm positive but has a long life ahead of her. The shelter also provides all the medication needed for her condition.

If you are interested in meeting Holly or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV => https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact

Be sure to check back every Friday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.