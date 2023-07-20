Meet Hazel on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Hazel is the perfect lap dog for anyone looking for a medium sized pup. She is a terrier mix.

A couple of great qualities that Hazel has is that she is house-trained, kennel-trained and good with other animals.

It is only $90 to adopt her from the Little Rock Animal Village. Before leaving the shelter, she will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt her, contact the Little Rock Animal Village at 501-376-3067 or visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.