Meet Hallebale on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Hallebale is a Labrador Retriever mix. She is good on a leash, kennel-trained and house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Hallebale, head to the Little Rock Animal Village. Adoption fees will be waived through Friday.

Before leaving the shelter, she will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To see more pictures of her, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.