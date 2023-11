If you are a Husky lover, meet Ginger on this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Though Huskies are known for having high energy, Ginger is a laid back pup.

She is heartworm positive and her treatment will be paid for by the Friends of the Animal Village heartworm fundraiser.

If you are interested in adopting Ginger, head to the Little Rock Animal Village. Before leaving the shelter, she will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To see more pictures of her, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.