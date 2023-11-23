For the Thanksgiving edition of Hilary’s Hounds, we have three little turkeys who are ready for a fur-ever family for the holidays.

Cinnamon is a 4-month-old pup that is very playful and has boundless energy. Rihanna is a 10-month-old German Shepherd that is very friendly and also likes to play. Snippet is a 9-month-old pure breed pug with lots of energy.

The Little Rock Animal Village is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but anyone wanting to adopt one of the puppies can head to the shelter Friday & Saturday.

Before leaving the shelter, the pups will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information on adoption, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.com.