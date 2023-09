The spotlight is on Betty for this week of Hilary’s Hounds.

Betty is a medium-sized Shepherd Mix who needs a home that is calm and allows her time to decompress. She is a shy pup looking for a loving home with a patient owner.

If you are looking to adopt Betty, she will be at the Little Rock Animal Village. She will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped before adoption.

For more information on how to adopt her, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.