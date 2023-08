Meet Bear and Wolfie!

Bear is around 2 years old and Wolfie is under a year old. They are both up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village.

If you are interested in adopting the pups, adoption fees are being waived until Saturday. Bear and Wolfie will be up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and neutered before adoption.

For more information, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.