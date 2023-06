The spotlight is on Astro this week on Hilary’s Hounds.

Astro is around four months old and has been waiting for a family in the Little Rock Animal Village for a month.

If you think Astro is the perfect pup for your family, you can adopt him for free until Saturday, June 24. He is up to date on vaccinations and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt him, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.