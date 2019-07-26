Hilary’s Hounds: Faye

SEARCY, Ark. – This week’s Hilary’s Hounds segment is from Searcy.
You can find Faye at the Searcy Animal Shelter.
She is a large dog weighing about 65 pounds. She has a short tan soft coat. The shelter believes she is about a years old. This boxer-coon hound mix has been fully vetted since being picked up.
Faye gave me so many kisses and was not shy about laying in my lap! Her favorite thing to do is play with the other dogs in the shelter outside. She would love someone who likes the outdoors and has a big backyard so he can run free and have a good time!
If you are interested in meeting Faye or adopting her, call Searcy Animal Shelter at (501) 268- 3535 or swing on by!