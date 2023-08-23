Hilary’s Hounds and Community Bakery are teaming up for a good cause.

To celebrate National Dog Day Saturday, the local bakery will sell paw cookies and donate the proceeds to the Little Rock Animal Village.

Cookies can be purchased at 1200 Main Street or 270 South Shackleford.

The Main Street location will be open Monday-Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Shackleford location will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view the bakery’s cookie choices, visit CommunityBakery.com.