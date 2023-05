(North Little Rock) – A free vaccine clinic for pets is coming up in June.

The North Little Rock Animal Shelter is sponsoring the event on Sunday, June 4 in the Simmons Bank Arena parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature dog and cat vaccines (including rabies shots), along with microchips, until supplies last.

If you’re looking to adopt a pet, check out the shelter’s Facebook page =>

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1377703668967334