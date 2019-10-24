FREE dog adoptions in Little Rock Oct. 25-26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog but the fees have kept you from looking for one, a local animal organization can help.
On Friday and Saturday, the Little Rock Animal Village is running a special and waiving ALL FEES for dog adoptions.
Now’s your chance to find a furry friend to welcome into your home.
It’s a win-win situation for dog lovers to get a new pup and for LRAV to free up some much-needed space.
The Little Rock Animal Village is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Click here to visit the LRAV website to see available dogs.