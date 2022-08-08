LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.

To assist with that need, First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with Clear The Shelters this Saturday to help out furry friends in need.

KARK’s Hunter Hoagland sat down with Roger Sundermeier of First Bank & Trust to discuss this weekend’s Clear The Shelters event.

The event will be happening at various FAB&T locations throughout the central Arkansas area including in Jacksonville, Sherwood, Conway, Heber Springs and Cabot.

