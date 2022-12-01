LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing their annual pet adoption event back to make it easier for people to adopt animals in need.

Brittany Schlacter with the foundation stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the Empty the Shelters event. The event provides reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs at participating shelters in Arkansas.

The event began Thursday and will go through Dec.11.

For more information on the local shelters participating in the event, visit BissellPetFoundation.org.