Dedicated volunteer shines at Little Rock Animal Village

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You may think you are a dog lover, but nobody loves dogs quite like Al Notter, who has spent the last three years becoming a staple of the Little Rock Animal Village.

He volunteers for up to four hours a day as often as three or more days every week. This time includes taking dogs for walks, playing fetch, filling them in on his life, or simply showing them the love and affection they deserve.

When asked about the work Al does at the shelter, Betsy Robb, the president of Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village, had this to say: “He helps a lot by getting them out of their kennels into a play yard and working off that energy, and teaching them to sit, and helping them become house trained, and there are so many benefits to just doing what Al does.”

In recognition of his outstanding service, the Animal Village even installed a plaque in his name outside of the entrance to the building—a plaque which he says deserves to include the names of every volunteer and staff member who dedicates their time and energy to the animals he loves so dearly.

“The people out here just blow my mind, they’re so great. And they thank me for what I do for the dogs… and, you’re thanking me? I just get so much joy out of it,” he continues.

Mr. Notter also says that he believes the dogs do more for him than he does for them, from lifting his spirits to helping him to get out and about to keep him young.

When asked how long he plans to continue volunteering at the shelter he simply replied, “Forever,” so you can expect to see Al at the Little Rock Animal Village on any given day for many years to come.