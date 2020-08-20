Clear the Shelters: Tom

Tom is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for his forever home.

He is a Hound mix and probably around 6 or 7-years-old.

The shelter says Tom is very friendly, and will stay super-focused for a Pup-Peroni snack but he does not do well with cats.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

If you can’t adopt you can support the shelter in other ways by making a donation or volunteering.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/