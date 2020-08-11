Clear the Shelters: Tawny

Tawny is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for her forever home.

She’s a 1-year-old Shepherd mix who’s full of energy and an absolute sweetheart.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

If you can’t adopt you can support the shelter in other ways by making a donation or volunteering.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/