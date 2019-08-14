Clear the Shelters Photo Gallery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend we’re helping save the lives of animals in shelters by participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative.
Shelters all across the country are welcoming potential pet parents to come and meet the furry friends that are waiting for their forever homes.
The ones you see below are up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village.
If you see one you want to welcome to your family, visit the LRAV website and fill out an application => https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/view-adoptable-animals