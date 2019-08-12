Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption event August 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s almost time for the annual Clear the Shelters event to help get as many animals adopted as possible.

Here are the events taking place in Central Arkansas on Saturday, August 17.

First Arkansas Bank & Trusts will be hosting a Clear the Shelters event this from 9 a.m. to noon.

Adoptable animals will be at each of the following locations, and you will be able to register for a chance to win prizes.

2200 Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood with the North Little Rock Animal Shelter and Little Rock Friends of the Animal Village.

804 Hogan Lane in Conway with ArkanPaws.

600 West Main in Jacksonville with the Jacksonville Animal Shelter. KONA Shaved Ice Truck will also be there.

Each location is accepting donations to the shelters during these events, but the primary objective is to get people out to adopt these animals.

If you are wanting to donate now you can go to Hounds Lounge in Little Rock at 1308 S. Bowman Rd. to donate food till the 25.

All food donations will be distributed to participating shelters.