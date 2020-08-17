Clear the Shelters: Mandy

Mandy is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for her forever home.
She’s a 7-month-old Lab-Shepherd mix who’s very friendly.
No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.
If you can’t adopt you can support the shelter in other ways by making a donation or volunteering.
Jacksonville Animal Shelter
217 South Redmond Rd.
Jacksonville, AR
(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Call 501-982-2916
https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/