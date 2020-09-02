Clear the Shelters helps find homes for more than 110,000 pets in August 2020

Clear the Shelters 2020 is celebrating success!

The month-long program in August raised a total of $1.185 million dollars nationally in donations and matching grants for shelters/rescues.

The virtual “Adopt & Donate” campaign resulted in the adoption of more than 110,000 pets and counting, as shelters continue to report in.

Locally, the Jacksonville Animal Shelter took part, offering no-fee adoptions in August, thanks to support from First Arkansas Bank & Trust. The shelter reports 37 dogs/puppies and 57 cats/kittens all found homes during the initiative. Click here to visit their Facebook page if you’re still looking for a pet to adopt, or check with your local shelter.

Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has resulted in more than half a million pets finding new homes.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.