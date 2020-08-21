Clear the Shelters: Gizmo

Gizmo is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for his forever home.

The shelter says he is very lovable and his little motor is running 24/7.

Gizmo was found at Lakeside Estates.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

If you can’t adopt you can support the shelter in other ways by making a donation or volunteering.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/