Clear the Shelters: Girly Girl

Girly Girl is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for her forever home.

The shelter says she is a Shepherd mix and around 1- year-old. She was found on Harris Road, but never claimed.

Girly Girl knows how to sit and stay. She does not like other dogs or cats, but is super-friendly to humans. She has to be the only animal in a household, the shelter says.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

If you can’t adopt you can support the shelter in other ways by making a donation or volunteering.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/