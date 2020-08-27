Clear the Shelters: Delilah

Delilah is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for her forever home.

The shelter says she was found on Delaware at the Airbase, along with a male cat that looks just like her they have named Samson. Both are available for adoption.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/