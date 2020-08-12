Clear the Shelters: Clementine

This sweet dog is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for you to come and take her home!
Clementine is a Shepherd mix estimated at 4 to 5-years-old.
The shelter says that going outside makes her very happy but she’ll need a little training with a leash since she’s not yet comfortable walking on one.
No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.
Jacksonville Animal Shelter
217 South Redmond Rd.
Jacksonville, AR
(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Call 501-982-2916
https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/