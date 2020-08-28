Clear the Shelters: Boss

Boss is waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for his forever home.

The shelter says he’s a Pit/Mastiff mix and around 1-year-old.

“His nickname should be Bull or Bulldozer, because he is determined to go wherever he wants, so that means he will walk you on the leash,” says the shelter. “He is a big baby and likes to throw drool on you, especially after he eats something.”

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/