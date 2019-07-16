Clear the Shelters: Maumelle Animal Shelter, making it easier for you to adopt

MAUMELLE, Ark. – The Maumelle Animal Shelter needs help to clear its shelter.

This week there will be new shelter hours focusing on adoption. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every night this week the shelter will be open so you can come check out the animals. Animal Control hopes that this will help some of the pets find homes.

Chris Davis who works at the Maumelle Animal Control says “All the shelters are completely full, so we’re trying to do what we can to get them up for adoption and to get them adopted. And people work until 5 o’clock and usually when they get off, you know shelters are closed.”

If the new hours are a success, then the shelter plans to implement them in the future for one week every month.

We here at KARK and NBC want to let you know that we are partnering with animal shelter’s nationwide on August 17 for the 5th annual Clear the Shelters Animal Adoption Drive. We have more than 1,000 shelters that are currently registered to participate in this year’s campaign.