SHERWOOD, Ark. – Volunteers joined animal shelter workers around Central Arkansas to help clear the shelters on August 20.

The Saturday event may be over, but kittens and puppies are still available, along with older animals.

First Arkansas Bank and Trust hosted events at five locations (see list below), including the location on Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood.

“Getting homes for all the babies who don’t have them, and clearing out the shelters so they don’t have to be there,” said Charlie Gullette with the Sherwood Animal Care and Control Department.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Sherwood.

Saturday adoption events were also held at these other Central Arkansas shelters (scroll down for photo gallery/slideshow):

JACKSONVILLE

600 W. Main St., Jacksonville, AR 72076

Website

Facebook

CONWAY

804 Hogan Ln., Conway, AR 72034

Website

Facebook

HEBER SPRINGS

1230 AR-25B, Heber Springs, AR 72543

Website

Facebook

CABOT

105 S. Rockwood Dr., Cabot, AR 72023

Website

Facebook

SHERWOOD

2200 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood, AR 72120

Website

Facebook