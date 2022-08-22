SHERWOOD, Ark. – Volunteers joined animal shelter workers around Central Arkansas to help clear the shelters on August 20.
The Saturday event may be over, but kittens and puppies are still available, along with older animals.
First Arkansas Bank and Trust hosted events at five locations (see list below), including the location on Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood.
“Getting homes for all the babies who don’t have them, and clearing out the shelters so they don’t have to be there,” said Charlie Gullette with the Sherwood Animal Care and Control Department.
Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Sherwood.
Saturday adoption events were also held at these other Central Arkansas shelters (scroll down for photo gallery/slideshow):
JACKSONVILLE
600 W. Main St., Jacksonville, AR 72076
CONWAY
804 Hogan Ln., Conway, AR 72034
HEBER SPRINGS
1230 AR-25B, Heber Springs, AR 72543
CABOT
105 S. Rockwood Dr., Cabot, AR 72023
SHERWOOD
2200 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood, AR 72120
