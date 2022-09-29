Across the country thousands of dogs and cats sit in cages waiting for a forever home. The Bissell Pet Foundation is putting an effort in to make it easier for people to adopt.

Brittany Schlacter with the foundation stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the events and efforts the foundation is doing to help with adoptions.

The well-known Empty the Shelters event will be held Oct. 1 through Oct.8. Schlacter said that the foundation will reduce adoption fees to help find pets a home. She noted that 10 shelters in Arkansas will participate in the event.

For more information on the local shelters participating in the event, visit BissellPetFoundation.org.