LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.

NBC and affiliate stations are looking to clear the shelters as many are filled with cuddly cuties.

You can find a new life-long friend at multiple locations across the state.

The event will be happening from 8 a.m. to noon at various FAB&T locations throughout the central Arkansas area including in Jacksonville, Sherwood, Conway, Heber Springs and Cabot.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters, check out our website.