Angel: Up for adoption at Jacksonville Animal Shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Angel is a smaller pitty mix and less than 2-years-old who’s up for adoption at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter.
She was found in the Northlake area with a skin condition that is being treated.
Angel is a happy girl and loves doggie snacks.
No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.
Jacksonville Animal Shelter
217 South Redmond Rd.
Jacksonville, AR
(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Call 501-982-2916
https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/