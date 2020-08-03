Angel: Up for adoption at Jacksonville Animal Shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Angel is a smaller pitty mix and less than 2-years-old who’s up for adoption at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter.

She was found in the Northlake area with a skin condition that is being treated.

Angel is a happy girl and loves doggie snacks.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/