Here kitty kitty!

Amos will answer that call if you take him home and make him yours!

He’s about 12-weeks-old and is waiting to be adopted from the Jacksonville Animal Shelter.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/