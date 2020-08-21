Adopt Megan from the Jacksonville Animal Shelter!

Megan is a Cane Corso/Boxer mix and around 8-months-old.

She’s waiting at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter for her forever home.

The shelter says she can be a little shy in the beginning but she’s full of energy.

No Adoption Fees during the month of August. Fostering also available.

If you can’t adopt you can support the shelter in other ways by making a donation or volunteering.

Jacksonville Animal Shelter

217 South Redmond Rd.

Jacksonville, AR

(Exit 8 off Hwy. 67/167)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Call 501-982-2916

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283066997183/