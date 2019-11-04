Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Conway man throws knife at police, tries to flee
Newsfeed Now for November 4: “Trump Tower” gets mixed reaction from community; Debate over Christmas and chicken sandwiches
Arkansas woman thrown from SUV; killed in Ashley County crash
Candidates to begin filing to run in Arkansas’ 2020 election
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Halloween
CMA Awards
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Dollarway School District
Cher Ticket Giveaway
Trending Stories
AR law students examine the “school-to-prison pipeline”
Currie Health and Wellness with Greg a retired Rocket Scientist as the guest
ICYMI: Mixed reviews over “Trump” water tower along La. Highway 13
Cher Ticket Giveaway
Arkansas McDonald’s celebrates Happy Meal 40th anniversary with favorite toys from past four decades
Community Calendar